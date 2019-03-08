All season long, Maur Hill has had an answer for whatever the Ravens have run up against. Hence the 22-0 record the Ravens took into their Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup with TMP-Marian.

Thursday night, however, it was TMP who had all the answers. The eighth-seeded Monarchs came out red-hot on offense and never cooled off, hitting 68 percent from the field in pulling the shocking upset of the top-seeded Ravens.

"We've played good defense the entire year," Maur Hill coach Tim Van Dyke said. "But we just couldn't stop them."

And it didn't matter what the Ravens tried. When Maur Hill went zone in the first half, TMP went crazy beyond the arc. With Ryan Stoecklein — whose name wasn't even in the state-tourney program — coming off the bench to hit his first three 3-point attempts, the Monarchs hit 7 of 11 beyond the arc in the opening half to take a 34-31 lead.

When Maur Hill came out of the zone, TMP attacked the rim with ease. The end result was a shooting night where the Monarchs hit 22 of 33 shots overall and for bonus added a 20-of-24 effort at the free-throw line.

"We just never really had an answer for anything they did," Van Dyke said. "We went man, we went zone and they shot us out of the zone. They hit seven threes in that first half and that set the tone."

Down just three at half after Maur Hill hit 62 percent from the field, Maur Hill was hardly out of it. And when Jack Kocour made two free throws at the 3:52 mark, the Ravens' deficit was just two.

But TMP finished the quarter on an 11-1 run, with Ryan Karlin scoring five and Jack Johnson adding four in the spurt. Maur Hill pulled as close as nine on five quick fourth-quarter points from Jack Caudle, but as was the case all game, the Monarchs had an answer and they closed the game with 11 straight makes at the free-throw line to stretch the final margin.

Zach Schwinn scored 19 points for the Ravens (22-1), hitting 4 of 10 3-pointers, while Kocour had 13 points and 10 rebounds. TMP was led by 17 from Karlin and 14 from Stockelein, who combined for 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.

"You have to give them a lot of credit," Van Dyke said. "We did the same thing we've been doing all year and it's been enough. It just wasn't enough tonight."

Beloit 60, Eureka 39

It took a half to get untracked, but taking advantage of Tate Thompson in the third quarter, Beloit ran away from Eureka.

After shooting a miserable 28 percent in the opening 16 minutes when Thompson rarely touched the ball at the offensive end, things changed when the third quarter got under way.

“We settled in better in the third quarter,” Beloit coach Ryan Eilert said. "We missed our post a couple of times in the first half and we missed shots inside, but I thought in the third quarter we were able to get him a few touches inside and he was able to finish, and that opened up the threes for us.

“Anytime you’ve got the inside-outside game going, it’s going to be to your benefit."

Thompson went 5 of 6 from the field and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

“Coach said they were playing a lot of man and they were trying to isolate us inside, and that really works to my advantage and Bryce’s (Mason, backup post),” Thompson said. "So I was able to get some easy points down low and then we started hitting 3s."

Exploding on runs of 7-1 and 10-0, the Trojans turned a 23-21 halftime advantage into a 40-24 lead with 2:25 left in the period.

After the cold first half, Beloit shot 60 percent from the floor (9 of 15) in the third quarter and finished the game hitting 22 of 55 for 40 percent.