South Hutchinson, the north anchor city for the K-96 Corridor Development Association, will not pay 2019 membership dues to the nearly 15-year-old association.

“We weren’t sure what we were actually getting out of that membership,” said City Councilmember Mandi Blumanhourst.

The council voted 5-0 Feb. 18 not to renew membership. Dues have been $2,000 annually. The council left the door open to consider rejoining the association in the future.

The association was launched to identify areas for development and to help foster communication among communities on the highway corridor from South Hutchinson to Maize, and to assist them with orderly, efficient development. Reno County is a member, as well as the cities of Haven, Colwich, Maize, and Mount Hope. Businesses also contribute to the association.

Renewal of $2,000 membership dues is on Haven City Council’s March 18 meeting agenda. Haven City Clerk Leslie Atherton expected renewal, saying, “I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t.”

Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst said he was surprised by the South Hutchinson City Council's action but said that was their decision. Hirst said he did not know how much conversation the association’s executive director has had with South Hutchinson. “If they haven’t had any, I can understand the situation,” Hirst said.

The News left phone and email messages for K-96 Corridor Development Association’s executive director KayLene Haug, Valley Center. She responded by email that she would try to respond as soon as possible, but that response was not available at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Economic development programs take a long time to develop, Hirst said. Projects require the right place, the right time, and the right situation, he said. “Keeping your name out there,” Hirst said, is very important. “You don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes,” he said.

Hirst said Reno County put funding for its 2019 membership dues - $8,000 - in the annual budget. County Administrator Gary Meagher said the expenditure is scheduled for approval in mid-March.

Meagher tries to attend the association’s meetings and said people from the member cities also attend. South Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Stiles was a recent K-96 association board president, but he left his job with the city last year. South Hutchinson has pared spending and did not hire another administrator.

The association puts together promotional materials to help supplement the economic development efforts of the smaller cities, according to Meagher. Haug relays information she gets in emails to the communities, he said.

Harland Priddle, a former Secretary of Kansas’ Agriculture Department and Commerce Department, was the leading force and executive director at the association’s start. In 2016, Priddle, then 85, resigned and Haug took the reins.