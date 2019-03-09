Dear Heloise: My dog is EATING THE GRASS outside. What does that mean? -- John W. in Pennsylvania

John, if we think that dogs eat grass because their tummy is upset and they need to vomit, we've got another "think" coming. Eating grass MAY cause the dog to throw up due to the blades stimulating the throat, but why do they eat it?

According to the American Kennel Club (www.akc.org), they simply like it; it tastes good. Introducing more veggies into your dog's diet may help.

And don't worry: Eating grass isn't unhealthy for the dog, although too much grass could lead to digestive problems, namely constipation.

Speak to your veterinarian, who should be able to put your mind at ease about this. -- Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Today's Pet Pal is one of our office dogs, Daisy the Wonder Chihuahua, catching a snooze. She is spoiled silly! To see Daisy and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise

CONTAINER GARDEN

Dear Readers: Spring is here, but you may not be 100 percent ready to get your hands down and dirty in the yard. What's the answer? Container gardening!

Whether you choose a collection of terra-cotta pots, a window box or a hanging basket, you can brighten up your front porch, stair steps, patio or lanai with cheerful, gorgeous purples, pinks, yellows, reds, oranges and whites.

Don't be afraid to mix flowers and filler plants, and make sure your containers are big enough to accommodate growth. -- Heloise

WRINKLE RELEASE

Dear Heloise: While on vacation several years ago, I opened the bag that contained our toiletries and hairbrushes, only to find that the bottle of wrinkle release spray that I'd packed had leaked all over everything.

While cleaning up that mess, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that the hair in one of the hairbrushes seemed to "melt" right off. So, if you want to keep your hairbrushes clean and new, spray them with wrinkle release spray, and it will make quick work of pulling the hair and lint out of them. -- Michelle B., Fort Wayne, Ind.

SAVE FOR LATER

Dear Heloise: As an avid moviegoer, I love theater popcorn. The largest-size tub is the most economical. Since I rarely finish it, I carry a large, plastic resealable bag to take the remainder home. It stays fresh for a couple of days and can be used to make any number of popcorn treats. Best wishes on a great column! -- Hubertus W. Zegers, Palm Springs, Calif.

LIP STUCK

Dear Heloise: Just wanting to know if there is a way to get lipstick stains off the lips. -- Faye, via email

Faye, the new long-wearing lipsticks sometimes won't budge! Use a little concealer before application to prevent some staining. Remember that it's important to keep your lips moisturized during this process. Blot off as much color as possible. Apply a coat of lip balm or petroleum jelly, and gently buff lips with a dry toothbrush or dry washcloth.

Take a break periodically from the long-wearing lipsticks to allow your lips to "rest." -- Heloise