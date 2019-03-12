The Kansas Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2019 Leadership Kansas class.

Chosen from this region were: Tony Schleich, Hutchinson, president of Lawrence Paper Company; Jean Clifford, Garden City, member of the State Board of Education; Allie Medina, Garden City, human resources director, city of Garden City; Dustin Roths, Ellis County Commissioner and owner and chief executive officer of Diamond R Jewelry LLC; and Andrea Krauss, Russell, controller and secretary/treasurer, John O. Farmer Inc.

Leadership Kansas is a nationally recognized program focused on developing and motivating Kansas leaders from all four corners of the state, the press release said. This year, Leadership Kansas received more than 600 nominations for the program. Forty were selected.

The 2019 program begins in late April with an orientation session in Lawrence and ends with graduation after the completion of the Topeka session in October. The host cities for this year's program are Garden City, KC Metro, Goodland/Colby, Pittsburg, South Central Kansas, and Manhattan/Topeka, the release said.

Others in the class include Blake Flanders, president, and chief executive officer of the Kansas Board of Regents; State Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka; and Katie Whisman, executive director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.