The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded a boil water advisory Tuesday for the City of Richmond located in Franklin County, KDHE officals said. The advisory was issued of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Richmond indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.