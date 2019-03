The Bethel College football team is already in preparations for the upcoming season with the start of spring practice.

Spring practice began March 4 and will run March 12, 14, 15, 25, 26, 28, 28, April 1, 2, 4 and 5 with the spring game set for April 6.

Practices are 4 to 5:40 p.m. and are open to the public.

Coach Terry Harrison is in his second season with the Threshers.