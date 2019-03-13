City of Hays Public Works officials are asking residents to avoid using the city’s alleys.

Recent snowstorms, coupled with thawing, plus rain Tuesday and more expected today, means many of the rock and gravel alleys are in no shape for vehicles.

“Future rains may further deteriorate the alley surface conditions,” said a press release issued by the city. “The City of Hays is fully aware of the poor conditions of the alleys. Public Work crews will be doing maintenance as conditions allow, but the current wet conditions are delaying this work.”

City crews will temporarily be picking up trash curbside for all residents starting Monday, March 18, and continuing until further notice.

No alley collection of municipal trash or recyclables will be performed during this time,” said the statement. “We ask that all residents move their polycart to the street side of their property, so crews can collect the refuse curbside. Recycling materials should also be placed curbside. Note that this change may alter the timing of normal scheduled collections, but the day of collection should remain the same. If at all possible, attempt to place the polycart where it is not blocked by parked cars or other fixed objects.”

Anyone needing assistance relocating a polycart should contact Public Works at (785) 628-7350.