The Washburn University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault reported to have been committed this month at the Washburn Institute of Technology, according to its website.

A report on that site indicated the crimes of criminal restraint and aggravated criminal sodomy were committed about 10:40 a.m. March 1 on the Washburn Tech property in the 5700 block of S.W. Huntoon.

The alleged victim and assailant knew each other, according to the report. It indicated the case is currently "unsolved."