

Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. today, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Join us on Wednesdays for an all levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Come early to take in the current gallery of local art and enjoy mindful conversation with other Yogis! No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes, you'll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for Art Center members, $10 for drop-ins. Please note for the month of March, Yoga at the Art Center will be held on Wednesday the 6th, 13th, and 27th. We will be hosting a special Spring Equinox Mala Making Workshop on Wednesday the 20th at the Art Center! For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, please visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase your tickets, please visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com

Reno County Health Department Ed. Series - Stepping on Falls: 3-4:30 p.m. today, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 East Avenue E, Hutchinson. Cost: Free. For information: 620-663-6170, debbie@hutchrec.com, https://go.evvnt.com/357525-0. Learn balance exercises and develop specific knowledge and skills to prevent falls. Series offered by the Reno County Health Department in cooperation with the Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park.

Youth Peer-Peer Mentoring: 6 p.m. today, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. Come out to share your hard-hitting moments of the week and discuss what you've been experiencing. Welcome the weekend by talking through your troubles with your peers.

