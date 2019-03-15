

Shamwalk Pub Crawl 2019: 7 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Hutchinson. Tickets are $20, available at https://www.facebook.com/shamwalkpubcrawlhutchinsonks. Tickets include a T-shirt while supplies last, lanyard with punch card, and a chance to pick a pub crawl giveaway prize. Groups will rotate every 45 minutes. The Shamwalk Pub Crawl now has six participating establishments: Sandhills Brewery, Sante Fe 21, Clic's, Smedley's Tavern, Anchor Inn and Salt City Brewery.

Borntrager benefit: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Expo Center, Kansas State Fairgrounds. A special competitive barrel race to benefit lifetime Buhler-area resident Kay Borntrager is set for March 16. Borntrager is in need of an organ transplant due to an as-yet undiagnosed illness that has caused severe cirrhosis of her liver. Bontrager is self-employed, running LK’s Tack, a mobile horse tack supply business, since 2000. Besides the barrel racing, the event will include a silent auction and concessions, with a portion of all sales going to the benefit fund. Entries for the competition, and donations for the auction, will both be accepted the day of the event. Entry fees are $5 Pee Wee, $15 youth; $35 open. There is also an office fee and a $5 fee for exhibition races. Special buckles will be awarded in each division as well as $250 in prizes.

Claflin Lions Club Seafood Buffet: 4:30 to 8 p.m. today, Claflin Catholic Church parish center. Menu includes: fresh catfish, pollack, cod nuggets, frog legs, shrimp, crab salad, cabbage, green beans, bread, coffee or tea. Cost is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 and over, $7 for children 12 and under. Tickets will be $2 higher at the door.

Monster garage sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Hutchinson Mall. Cost is $1, ages 6 and under admitted free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Reno County Crime Stoppers.

Central Christian School Pancake Feed: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Central Christian School, 1910 East 30th Avenue, Hutchinson. Cost: $5. For information: 6206632174, kbusatti@cougarsccs.com, https://go.evvnt.com/388699-0. Central Christian School Pancake Feed- Cheer Fundraiser Pancakes served with eggs and sausage. Decorate your pancakes with a variety of toppings. Eat with your family in the CCS cafeteria. Wear Green!

