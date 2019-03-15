HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School golf team will have an almost entirely new look for the upcoming season.

T.J. Warsnak returns for his 15th season with the Dragons.

Halstead had just two golfers compete in the Central Kansas League tournament last year, but placed fourth at regionals.

Two letterwinner return for the Dragons — Cooper Kohr (sr.) and Brian Weber (jr.).

Other team members include Jayden Barrett (sr.), Cameron Kohr (so.), Sam White (fr.), Taylor Bean (fr.), Jaden Holle (fr.) and Kaley Warden (sr.).

“This year takes on a new look for our team,” Warsnak said. “We graduated almost all of our varsity team last year and also had a golfer move away which means that there is a new and very young look to our team. Luckily we have Brian Weber who barley missed qualifying for state last year back as a solid golfer. We also have some other golfers who can compliment him as the younger ones progress. It will definitely be a learning process throughout the season but I am we expect to improve each day and get the compete the best we can in each meet.”

Warsnak looks for Hesston and Hillsboro to be the top contenders in the CKL this season.

Schedule

April 2 @ Herington Inv. (Herington GC) 1 p.m.

April 5 @ Hillsboro Inv. (Hillsboro GC) 3 p.m.

April 9 @ Kingman Inv. (Kingman CC) 1 p.m.

April 15 @ Sterling Inv. (Sterling CC) 3 p.m.

April 18 @ Remington Inv. (Fox Ridge GC, Newton) 3 p.m.

April 26 @ Sedgwick Inv. (Fox Ridge GC, Newton) 3 p.m.

April 29 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 9 a.m.

April 30 Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 3 p.m.

May 3 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3 p.m.

May 7 CKL @ Wedgewood GC 3 p.m.

May 13 @ Regionals TBA

May 20 State @ Emporia Municipal GC TBA