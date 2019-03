Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Dodge City

Cindy Lee Allen, assets: $15,150; liabilities: $115,613.

Garden City

Nicholas Alan Snyder and Blake Viola Marie Snyder, aka Blake Viola Marie Brennaman, Chapter 13, assets: $156,508; liabilities: $137,652.

Great Bend

Connor D. Creech and Malinda Creech, assets: $2,800; liabilities: $50,683.

Kathryn Rose Wapelhorst, assets: $2,885; liabilities: $24,633.

Hays

Clint M. Little, assets: $21,631; liabilities: $64,972.

Holyrood

Stephen Allen Groves, Chapter 13, assets: $21,005; liabilities: $58,767.

Hutchinson

Jeremy Jacob Bell, assets: $250; liabilities: $12,215.

David Glenn Higdon and Christina Lee Higdon, assets: $29,184; liabilities: $79,801.

Jeremy Jovon Jackson, Chapter 13, assets: $745; liabilities: $11,455.

Lakin

Steven Eugene Howard, dba Howard Customs, and Crystal Dawn Gassett, aka Crystal Dawn Smith, assets: $7,300; liabilities: $80,647.

Newton

John Gary Culp and Barbara Kay Culp, assets: $5,611; liabilities: $30,518.

Angel Martinez Jr., assets: $89,275; liabilities: $94,505.

Scott City

Nicholas Aaron Anderson and Colleen Lee Anderson, aka Colleen Lee Fuller, assets: $7,280; liabilities: $54,506.

Sterling

Stephanie L. Simpson, assets: $137,500; liabilities: $261,346.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.