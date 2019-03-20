Spring officially arrives with the vernal equinox at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, and Topeka-area residents will be treated to temperatures that will approach 60 degrees.

Look for sunshine and highs again around 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

A chance for rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

• Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

• Sunday: A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Sunday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.