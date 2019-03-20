Cameron Rieth was recently hired as head cross country and assistant track and field coach at Cowley College. Rieth replaces Dan Adler who recently left after three years at the school.

Prior to Cowley, Rieth spent four years rebuilding Colby Community College’s programs. He oversaw a resurgence onto the national scene for both the women’s and men’s programs. The Trojans and Lady Trojans are coming off a historic 2017-18 campaign, which saw a Region VI championship in cross country for the women-the first since 1999.

Other highlights in Coach Rieth’s time at Colby include:

2017 Women’s Cross Country Region VI team champions. 2016 and 2017 back-to-back Women's Cross Country conference team champions. 2017 Men’s Cross Country conference team champions. 2017 Men’s Cross Country team Region VI runner-up. 2016-17 back-to-back Region VI and conference cross country individual champion: Winnie Kibet. Four top-10 team national finishes. Four Individual national runner-up finishes. 2018 NJCAA Women’s Indoor Track named Academic Team of the Year (3.47 GPA). 2015 NJCAA Women’s Cross Country named Academic Team of the Year (3.84 Team GPA). 25 All-Americans in cross country, indoor and outdoor track. 111 NJCAA national qualifiers. 92 All-Region VI performers (9 champions). 111 All-Conference performers (11 champions). 13 school records.

In 2017, Coach Rieth was named Region VI Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year. He was also recognized as the USTFCCCA Women’s Central Region Cross Country Coach of the Year.

During the summer of 2018, Coach Rieth helped Iley Bruce to become a men's national champion in the 5,000-meter run and a runner-up in the 1500-meter run in his home country of Trinidad and Tobago.

Prior to Colby, Coach Rieth served as an assistant for four years at Fort Hays State University. Under the tutelage of Jason McCullough, he helped Cory Keehn hit the USA Olympic Trials qualifying standard in the marathon. Rieth also helped coach 15 athletes to national qualifying times, 15 all-region performers, and 32 all-conference performers – seven of which were individual conference champions in track and cross country. In 2012, he helped guide the cross country team to its first conference championship since the late 1980’s.

Coach Rieth started his collegiate career as an athlete at Garden City (KS) Community College. After two years of competing with the Broncbusters and becoming an All-American, he continued his career at Fort Hays State University where he was a 10 x All-MIAA distance runner and national qualifier in the indoor 5,000 meters. He scored for the Tigers in all distances from 3,000-meters up to 10,000-meters. During his time at FHSU, he broke indoor school records in the 5,000-meters (14:44.36) and the 3,000-meter run (8:35.14).

Rieth is a Garden City native and ran four years at Garden City High School. During his time at Fort Hays State, he proudly helped coach the Hays High School cross country team, Victoria High School track team and the Hays Striders youth track team during the summer.

He earned two degrees from FHSU, one in health and human performance and another in secondary education. He also earned an associate degree from Garden City Community College.

In the summer of 2017, he became a USATF certified cross country specialist.

Coach Rieth can be contacted at (620) 307-6187 or cameron.rieth@cowley.edu.