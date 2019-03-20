No injuries were reported after an explosive device went off early Wednesday outside a duplex on the west edge of downtown Topeka, damaging that residence and a house next door, authorities said.

The blast was reported at 12:18 a.m. outside a two-story, wooden-frame duplex at 306 S.W. Harrison.

"The front porch sustained substantial damage," said Lt. Manny Munoz, Topeka police watch commander. "If it was any type of fireworks, it was definitely not a consumer type of fireworks."

The blast caused a large hole in the north side of the wooden front porch of 306 S.W. Harrison, fire officials said. The explosion also knocked off a portion of railing on the north side of the porch. Some items inside the duplex were jostled around as a result of the explosion, but no further damage to the interior was reported.

The blast also shattered a second-floor window in a house at 302 S.W. Harrison, located just north of the duplex.

Fire department officials said occupants inside both structures were evacuated shortly after the blast while the area was being searched for other explosive devices and possible gas leaks. There were two residents in the south unit of the duplex, one occupant in the north unit of the duplex and two people inside the home at 302 S.W. Harrison.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin said occupants of the house to the south, at 308 S.W. Harrison, also were evacuated for a short time. It wasn't immediately known how many occupants were in that house.

All residents were allowed back inside their homes after the area was determined to be safe.

Crews remained at the scene as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Kansas Gas Service had been called as a precaution.

The investigation was being led by the Topeka Fire Department.

The Topeka Police Department's bomb squad was called to the scene. Then, about 5:30 a.m., the Topeka Fire Department's accelerant-sniffing dog was brought to the scene for additional investigation.

Fire investigators with flashlights concentrated their search on the north side of the duplex, which was located on the east side of the block.

The damage estimate was $2,000 to the home at 306 S.W. Harrison and $500 to the home at 302 S.W. Harrison.

Anyone with information about the incident may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.