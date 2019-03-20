Facing Jayhawk West foe Hutchinson Community College Tuesday in Hutchinson, the Cowley College baseball team scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed in an 8-5 road win.

The victory improves Cowley’s record to 13-6 on the season, while Hutchinson falls to 14-9.

Sophomore Brannon Jordan (1-1) started on the mound for Cowley and dominated in his two innings of work. Jordan retired all six batters he faced, while striking out five and walking none.

“The plan was for Brannon to go two innings as we try to build his arm strength back up,” Cowley head coach Dave Burroughs said.

The Tigers got an RBI single from Daniel DeSimone and scored two more runs on an error in the three-run first inning.

Grady Davenport later singled leading off the third inning, stole second, and came around to score on a two-out single by Parker Dunn to increase the Tigers’ lead to 4-0.

Max McGuire’s two-run homer off Tiger reliever Reid Frase in the bottom of the fourth inning pulled Hutchinson within 4-3.

However, Cowley got the runs back in the top of the fifth as Dunn came through with another RBI single and Cowley added another run on one of Hutchinson’s four errors in the game.

The Blue Dragons’ would scratch across a run off Tiger reliever Hunter O’Toole in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull within 6-4.

The score would remain that way until Cowley scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, the final run coming when sophomore catcher Cody Milligan singled home Cade Gonzalez, who walked in his lone at bat.

Hutchinson would score a run off Tiger closer Ryan Westerhoff in the bottom of the ninth inning before Westerhoff got Christopher Noble to ground out to first to end the game.

Eight Cowley pitchers combined to strike out 15 Blue Dragons.

“Our guys on the mound were good,” Burroughs said. “The road has not been kind to us so far this year, so any time you can go and win on the road is good.”

Batting in the leadoff spot, Milligan had three of Cowley’s six hits, while sophomore right-fielder Parker Dunn went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Fellow sophomore Grady Davenport also did well as he finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

“Those guys had some really good at bats,” Burroughs said.

Hutchinson’s L.J. McDonough (0-2) took the loss after allowing five hits and four runs in three innings pitched.

Cowley will remain on the road to open a four-game series against Labette by playing a doubleheader Thursday at 1 p.m. in Parsons, KS. The Cardinals are 5-11 overall and 0-8 in the Jayhawk Conference Eastern Division.

Score by inning: R H E

Cowley 3 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 – 8 10 0

Hutchinson 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 1 – 5 10 4