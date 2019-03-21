The Crusader boys are once again set to take to the field this spring. With Coach Jeff Frazee, now in his fourth year, making the calls, the team hopes to improve on last year’s 13-9 record. Over the next few weeks, the boys will get a chance to show their talents and skill on the field. With seven seniors playing their final season for the Crusaders, they hope to make it one for the books.

The Crusader boys are set for their first game on Monday, March 25th at 4:00 p.m. at Hibbs Hooten Field, hosting Augusta.

On Thursday, March 28th, the Crusaders (Varsity only) play at Wichita Collegiate at 3:00 p.m. for a double-header.

The Crusaders C-Team play Wichita Collegiate (7 innings only) at the 9th Street Field on March 29th at 4:00 p.m.

The Crusaders C Team also play on April 2nd for a double header against Belle Plaine at the 9th Street Field at 4:00 p.m.

On April 4th, the the Varsity and Junior Varsity boys play a double header at home at Hibbs Hooten Field against Rose Hill at 4:00 p.m.

On April 8th, the Varsity and Junior Varsity boys play at home at Hibbs Hooten against Winfield at 4:00 p.m.