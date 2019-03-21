Once again, Crusader T.D. Buck is leading the Crusader girls back out onto the softball field. It’s just a question of how far the girls will go this season. This will be Buck’s seventh year as coach. When we last left the Crusader girls, they had just finished the regular season with sweeps against El Dorado. The Crusader girls had beaten El Dorado 4-3 and 6-5. The season would end with a record of 10-10. Over the next few weeks, the girls will get a chance to try and improve upon that record with a great start to the season.

The Crusader girls kick off the season this Monday, March 25th, with a home game at Worden Park against Augusta at 4:30 p.m.

Following that, on April 1st, the girls head to Buhler to play a Varsity/Junior Varsity double header starting at 4:30 p.m.

On April 4th, the girls are back home at Worden Park at 4:30 p.m. playing against Rose Hill.

On the following Monday, April 8th, the girls stay at Worden Park to play Winfield at 4:30 p.m.