Here are some important election dates for the upcoming city/school elections:

June 3 Filing deadline 12:00 p.m. $20 fee for all offices. Must be filed in the County Clerk’s office

August 6 City/school Primary Election, if needed

October 15 Voter registration closes for city/school General Election

October 16 Advance voting by mail begins for city/school General Election

October 29 Last day to mail ballots for city/school General Election

Advance in person begins for city/school General Election

November 4 Advance in person ends for city/school General Election

November 5 City/School General Election