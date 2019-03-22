Orvetta Mellinger, of McPherson, will share her journey of regaining health after a diagnosis of cancer during the next Community Health Seminar.

"Cancer — Defeating It the Natural Way" will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 211 in Peter's Science Hall on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus.

Mellinger, who used various alternative, natural protocols to achieve her goal for wellness, will discuss what foods to eat for health and what to avoid in order to heal. Lou Tryon will join Mellinger during the second half of the program to lead a discussion on how to have a healthy immune system.

A question and answer period will follow the discussion.

For more information, call 827-8053.