Hale-Marchbank

Max Alan and Katherine Hale, of Salina, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Morgan Ann Hale, of Salina, to J.R. Marchbank, of South Bend, Ind., son of Deborah Marchbank, of Bradenton, Fla., and Scott Marchbank Sr., of South Bend, Ind.

The bride-elect is a 2009 graduate of Sacred Heart Jr./Sr. High School, Salina. She received her bachelor of science in psychology in 2013 from University of Dayton, and is working toward her masters' in social work at the University of Kansas (KU). Morgan works at Child Advocacy in Parenting Services as a family mentor/family advocate.

The prospective groom is a 2003 graduate of Marian High School, Mishawaka, Ind. He received his bachelor's in comparative literature in 2007 from Indiana University, and his master’s degree in renaissance and romantic English literature in 2008 from University of Liverpool, U.K. J.R. currently works at Holm Automotive Center, in Abilene, as a financial service manager.

The wedding date has been set for Aug. 3, 2019. The couple will wed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salina.