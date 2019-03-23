Joan Jurgensmeier, of Salina, will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday, March 24. Joan was born in Salem, Neb., to William and Sophie Santo Reschke.

Joan graduated from Fairview High School. She attended Emporia State Teachers College and taught two years at Hope School.

On May 25, 1949, Joan married Eugene Jurgensmeier at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Fidelity. They farmed for fifty years in the Fairview Community. They retired and built a home in Hiawatha in 1999.

They have seven children, Kathy Merritt (Dick), of Salina, John, of San Jose, Calif., Steve (Sherry), of Manhattan, Charles (Kris), of Bennington, Jim (Christie), of Salina, Karen, of Westminster, Colo., and Pat (Diana), of Fairview. Joan has 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Joan moved to Salina in 2012, and continues to enjoy traveling, baking bread and pies and flower gardening. Cards may be sent to Joan at 2958 Jack Circle, Salina, KS 67401.