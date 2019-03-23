Margaret Book, of Salina, will celebrate her 90th birthday Wednesday, March 13. Margaret was born March 13, 1929, in West Mifflin, Pa.

Margaret worked for S.S. Kresge and Kmart cafeterias for 35 years. After retiring from Kmart, Margaret worked seven years in food nutrition service for USD 305 at Salina South High School.

Wishing her a happy 90th birthday are her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Jack Doan; her grandson, Russell LaRue; her granddaughter and husband, Jordanne and Jeremy Gerdes; and her great-granddaughters, Jessa and Jilli Gerdes.

Please join us in celebrating Margaret's 90th birthday by sending cards and well-wishes to her at Brookdale Senior Living, 2251 E. Crawford, Room 101, Salina, KS 67401.