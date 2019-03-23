Ken and Marlys Rohrer, of Industry, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Zion Church, Abilene. Friends and relatives are invited to share in the celebration. Ken Rohrer and the former Marlys Langdon were married April 12, 1969, in Talmage. They have lived in the same community their entire married life.

The Rohrers have two children, Todd and Jenny Rohrer and Doug and Marci Ferguson. They also have six grandchildren, Mason and Grace Rohrer, and Derrek, Bret, Jared and Seth Ferguson.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to the Rohrers at 110 Limestone Rd., Wakefield, KS 67487.