In response to Ron Labarge's March 8 letter: Ron, because of your hate for President Trump, you cannot see the good he is doing for our country.

Where was your hatred for Bill Clinton's adulteress affairs in office? Where was your hatred for John F. Kennedy's affairs while he too was in office? President Trump's alleged affairs were long before he was president.

As for John McCain, if he was such a war hero, why did President Nixon have to pardon him for war crimes he committed against the U.S.

You and other Trump haters claim he has told 8,000 plus lies. If this is true, I challenge you to make a list of all the lies he has told since becoming our president. I'll bet you can't because this is just the number the fake media has thrown out to make the president look bad. I will anxiously await your list.

Just like all of us, President Trump has done and said things he wishes he hadn't said or done. Since he has been president, he has worked to make our country better for all.

The Obama administration and the Democratic Party tried to rig the election to get Hillary Clinton elected president, but President Trump won but he won anyway. Get over it, she lost, he won. Get behind our president and help make America greater than it is.

Jack Goad, Solomon