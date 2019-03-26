The Kansas House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday mandating that providers of health care services inform women receiving a non-surgical abortion performed by consuming two pills there was an opportunity to interrupt the process.

Opponents of abortion pressed for adoption of House Bill 2274 because it would force providers to share information with patients prescribed RU-486 that the medication abortion could be stopped before administration of the second of two drugs. Individuals in favor of abortion rights argued the "reversal" method wasn't uniformly embraced by the medical establishment.

Rep. Trevor Jacobs, a Fort Scott Republican, voted with the 85-39 majority to send the bill to the Senate.

"We the people of Kansas are grateful by Almighty God for our civil and religious privileges," Jacobs said. "It is impossible to continue to enjoy these God-given rights and privileges if Kansas continues to allow helpless babies to be murdered in the womb."

Voting with the minority on the controversial bill was Rep. Boog Highberger, a Lawrence Democrat. He said supporters of the bill, including Kansans for Life, would instruct doctors to provide "medically questionable information to their patients."

"It is another example of governmental over-reach by this body," Highberger said.

Rep. John Eplee, an Atchison Republican and physician, said the procedure outlined in the abortion bill was safe and the legislation ought to be viewed as "pro-life and pro-women's health."

Meanwhile, the House unanimously approved a resolution urging the federal government to address water quality issues in the Arkansas River basis in southwest Kansas and southeast Colorado. Water in the region has been tainted by uranium.

The House concurred 88-36 with the Senate on a bill designating the official red and white wines of Kansas. Under Senate Bill 53, the chambourcin would be the state's official red wine grape and the vignoles would be the state's white wine grape.

House members voted 123-1 for a Senate bill reducing the number of mandatory safety drills at K-12 school buildings from the current 16 each year to nine. Senate Bill 128 would require schools each year to perform four fire drills, two tornado drills and three crisis drills. That would be a reduction of one tornado drill and six crisis drills.

In addition, the House voted to adopt Senate Bill 69 to mandate an independent study of Kansas electric utility rates. The project has a potential cost of $1.1 million with the results published in two phases due in January and July 2020.