The weekend’s start to the NCAA basketball tournament is when many coaches say their freshmen aren’t freshmen anymore. The same can be said for the Kelly administration. Now is the time to lead.

The bungled nomination of District Court Judge Jeffry Jack to a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals was an embarrassment and black eye to Gov. Laura Kelly. A group of people clearly failed to do their due diligence. A basic check on social media would have shown Jack’s criticism of politicians he blamed for failing to responsibly address gun violence in America, debate legislation to limit abortion, determine the fate of children of illegal immigrants and accept protests by professional athletes regarding racial strife.

Jack contended his Twitter account was personal and not professional, but his tweets clearly called impartially into question. His nomination was an unforced turnover.

If politics were a game of basketball, the governor would be likened to a team’s point guard. She can’t win by herself. Others — legislators — also must have a good game. A winning team is one in which all players to work together. When things go sideways, the point guard needs to call a timeout and huddle the team to get them back on track. Sometimes it is difficult for a freshman to be that person, but for Team Ad Astra to advance, Kelly must start acting like an upperclassman.

Kelly needs to reset and bring our government together. In fairness, Kelly has been the starter for only two months. Standing up a new administration — especially one in the minority party — is a monumental task. Some teams are lucky to not have to rely on a freshman point guard. Team Ad Astra doesn’t have that luxury. A fiscal crisis, degrading roads, a school funding battle with the Kansas Supreme Court, inadequacies in our state prisons and a hostile legislative crowd are challenges that need solved now.

We believe Kelly has the heart and desire of a champion. The state needs Kelly to make good decisions and bring together legislators on both sides of the aisle in conversation and compromise. She must lead now. GateHouse Kansas