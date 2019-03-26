The Southwestern College outdoor track & field team concluded their first outdoor meet of the season at Zola Witten Track/Welch Stadium this past Saturday at Emporia State University. The clouded weather and wind made for a dismal setting, typical for track & field season openers.

There were some solid performances at the 2019 ESU Spring Invitational. Kari Blattner (SR/Cimarron, Kan.) took fourth in the Women's 1500m with a time of 4:57.01 and sixth in the Women's 800m with a time of 2:23.99, placed in the seeded heat. Also representing the distance/mid-distance athletes, Bryce Grahn (SO/Clarendon, Texas) earned fifth place in the Men's 5000m run clocking 15:14.15 and Erin Floyd (SO/Goodland, Kan.) snagged eighth in the Women's steeplechase for Southwestern running a 13:08.60 time.

The Builders took eighth in the Men's 4x100m Relay, sprinting to the finish with a time of 43.88 out of heat two. Darius Williams (SR/Dallas, Texas) represented for the field eventers when his first leap of 6.73m in the Men's long jump awarded him with the eighth spot overall. Williams returned with a better performance, capturing fourth in the Men's High Jump event clearing the bar set at 1.96m.

Both men and women teams took home an overall place of 16th. The bar is set and the Builders will continue to improve each week in preparation for the KCAC Track and Field Championships in May.

The Southwestern College outdoor track & field team will be back in action this Saturday, March 30 at the Cowley College Invitational in Arkansas City.