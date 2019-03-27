The Thomas More Prep-Marian baseball team evened its record at 2-2 after picking up 11-7 and 16-0 wins at Holcomb on Tuesday.

The Monarchs were outhit 9-5 in the first game but took advantage of five Holcomb errors. Brady Kreutzer and Brandon Karlin each had two hits for TMP.

Carson Jacobs tossed the first three innings and struck out nine while giving up one run and one hit. Kreutzer and Ethan Atherton pitched in relief.

The Monarchs forced the run rule after four innings in the second game. Jacobs had three hits including a 3- run home run and drove in six.

Colby Drieling allowed just one hit in three innings in his start on the mound before Mason Robbins struck out the side in the fourth.

TMP will play a doubleheader at Abilene on Friday.

Monarch softball swept by Dodge City

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team took 10-0 and 12-2 road losses to Dodge City on Tuesday, dropping to 1-3 on the season.

Emily Schulte had the Monarchs' only hit in the first game. The Monarchs plated two runs in the top of the first inning in the nightcap but Dodge City scored 12 unanswered, including eight runs in the second inning.

MK Dwyer, Sophia Coulter and Leanne Rack each had a hit in the second game for the Monarchs, who will play host to Holcomb at 4 p.m. Thursday at TMP.