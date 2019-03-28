A recent letter written by Michael Walsh was misleading and inaccurate. I suspect he has confused the Medicaid enrollment wait, experienced mainly by the elderly needing nursing home care, with the long-standing, ongoing waiting lists for services to the disabled.

Contrary to what Mr. Walsh wrote, there were thousands of individuals on waiting lists for disability services when Governor Brownback took office — long before KanCare was created.

KanCare had and has nothing to do with the disability services waiting lists. The disabled receive Medicaid coverage immediately upon application regardless of whether they are receiving other services. They do not wait for medical care.

The federal government offers states preferential funding to expand Medicaid to millions of able-bodied adults, many of whom already have coverage, in the form of a 90 percent-plus match compared to a roughly 56 percent match for current Medicaid enrollees such as the disabled.

This is the perverse incentive to which Ty Masterson was referring and it is very real. As a result, other states have diverted funding from services for nearly 600,000 disabled individuals with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries in need of critical services in order to bring in the higher federal expansion match.

For example, after Arkansas expanded Medicaid to 300,000 additional nondisabled adults, its waiting list for disabled patient services grew by 25 percent. In no expansion state did Medicaid services to the disabled improve. And this is the direction in which Kansas is headed.

The strange thing is, Kansas advocates for the disabled have not seen fit to bring this up for debate, and indeed are on board with an expansion that will harm the populations they claim to represent.

Angela de Rocha, Topeka