GODDARD — The Buhler girls soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 in the consolation semifinals of the Goddard Invitational on Thursday.

Aliyah Fredrick (four goals) and Alex Hutton (three goals) each kicked in hat tricks while Armaleigh Mattison had the Crusaders' other goal.

Buhler plays Andover for fifth place at 5 p.m. today at Eisenhower High School in Goddard.

SOFTBALL

Cheney 7-11, Trinity Catholic 1-10

CHENEY — Trinity Catholic dropped its season-opening doubleheader 7-1 in Game 1 and 11-10 in 10 innings of Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Celtics trailed 4-0 through three innings in the first game before scoring their lone run in the fourth. The Cardinals added a run in the fourth and two tallies in the sixth for a six-run victory.

Jordan Galliher supplied a pair of singles, a double and a run for Trinity Catholic, which received one single each from Olivia Shank and Ryleigh Clifton (RBI).

Galliher was the losing pitcher after tossing six innings. She struck out 12, walked three and allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits.

Korri Lies was the winning pitcher after striking out nine, walking none and giving up one earned run on five hits.

Kylee Scheer lifted the Cardinals with two singles, an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs. Lies added a single and a RBI.

In the second game, Cheney had a walk-off win on a RBI single in the 10th.

The Cardinals overcame a 7-2 deficit after 1 1/2 innings by score two runs apiece in the second, third and fourth innings. The Celtics rallied for an 9-8 lead in the fifth, but Cheney scored two runs in the sixth for a 10-9 edge. Trinity Catholic used a seventh-inning run to force extra innings.

The Celtics were lifted by hits from Meg Friday (single, two RBIs), Hayley Hughes (single, double, two RBIs) and Clifton (single, double).

Lies led the Cardinals with four singles and two RBIs while Scheer added three singles and two RBIs.