Auditions for Stage 9's production of "How I Learned to Drive" will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

This production of Paula Vogel’s 1998 Pulitzer Prize Winning masterpiece is a partnership with Brighthouse, Hutchinson’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault advocacy group. The play centers around the strained relationship between Li’l Bit and her aunt’s husband Uncle Peck. Uncle Peck began the cycle of sexually abusing Li’l Bit in her pre-adolescent years, a relationship which extended through her teenage years, into college and beyond. Stage 9 uses this powerful play to drive community awareness and conversation about the unspoken challenges that our community experiences when faced with pedophilia, incest, misogyny, control and manipulation.

Interested actors who cannot attend the auditions during these times, please contact Associate Artistic Director and Director of "How I Learned to Drive," Lynsey Becher for alternate arrangements. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script provided at the auditions. All interested actors should bring their schedules and conflicts to let the director know when they are available to rehearse. If actors have previous acting experience, they may choose to bring a headshot, resume and/or experiences to share with the director.

Stage 9 will be auditioning for three females and two males.