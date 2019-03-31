Enrollment opens for National Wheat Yield Contest

The National Wheat Foundation is accepting grower enrollment for the 2019 National Wheat Yield Contest.

The Contest is divided into two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

The deadline for Winter Wheat entries is May 15, with an early registration deadline of April 1. The Spring wheat entry deadline is Aug. 1, with an early registration deadline of June 15.

To be considered for a national or state award in the contest, growers must follow up each initial contest entry with a grain sample, which will be analyzed by an independent lab. To qualify, samples must meet a quality Grade of 1 or 2.

The 2019 National Wheat Yield Contest sponsors include AgriMaxx, Ardent Mills, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Indigo Ag, Grain Craft, John Deere, LimaGrain Cereals, Syngenta, and WestBred.

Held since 2016, the contest offers growers the opportunity to compete with their peers across the United States and learn from each other innovative techniques to improve wheat productivity on their farms.

To view the rules for the 2019 National Wheat Yield Contest and to register, visit https://wheatfoundation.org/.

Growers must be an active member of your state wheat growers association to enter.

Water Technology Farms Report now available on KWO website

Water Technology Farms were developed four years ago as part of the Long-Term Vision for the Future of Water Supply in Kansas. They began as three-year pilot public-private partnerships to demonstrate the latest in crop irrigation technology and water conservation research on the field scale.

The farms have proven valuable in helping to expand the conversation and education of producers as well as decision-makers on equipment and technology utilized in agricultural water conservation efforts.

“As one of the first three Tech Farms we have learned so much as far as water conservation production and how what we do affects the Ogallala Aquifer,” said Dwane Roth, Garden City Company/Dwane Roth Farm near Holcomb.

The 2018 Growing Season Report shares information about each of the 10 farms including the crop or crops grown, the technology utilized to manage water application, as well as harvest data and sponsors of each location.

“My goal as a first-year Water Technology Farm was to increase the bushels per inch of irrigation we produced,” said Matt Long of Long Water Technology Farm near Marienthal. “We really pushed our crop using different application technologies, soil moisture probes and a weather station to utilize our irrigation water efficiently which resulted in growing 34 bushels per inch of irrigation. As we start this spring with adequate profile moisture and more knowledge about the application technologies and soil probes, I am excited to see how much more progress we can achieve.”

It is anticipated up to five new farms will be added to the network in 2019, bringing the total number of Water Technology Farms up to 15 for the 2019 growing season.

Field days and other informational events in conjunction with the Water Technology Farm Program will take place later this summer. For more information and the complete 2018 Growing Season Report, visit www.kwo.ks.gov.

For more information visit the website or contact Armando Zarco, Water Resource Planner at (620) 276-2901.

High Plains Farm Credit stockholders receive largest ever patronage in 2018

High Plains Farm Credit has implemented a patronage refund program. As a financial cooperative, the money High Plains Farm Credit makes contributes to financial strength, helps finance customer growth, supports customers in challenging times and helps grow future generations in agriculture. What’s left is returned as cash patronage refunds that benefit customers and the communities they call home.

Those who borrow money from High Plains Farm Credit and own stock are eligible to receive patronage refunds. Patronage refunds are based on the amount of business you have done with us. Patronage declarations are made at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors upon review of the Association’s financial performance. In 2018 the Board of Directors declared a record $9.4 million of patronage to be returned to stockholders. This record dividend lowers our stockholders cost of borrowing by approximately 0.85 percent.

To learn more about High Plains Farm Credit, call 785-625-2110 or visit HighPlainsFarmCredit.com.