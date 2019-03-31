Stategies for dealing with dementia-related behavior focus of presentation

NEWTON – Behavior is a powerful form of communication and a primary way for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings. However, some behaviors can present some real challenges for caregivers to manage.

The Alzheimer's Association will offer a presentation next month in Newton on how to cope with some of the more troublesome behaviors.

Participants will learn to identify common triggers and strategies for intervening when encountering some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer's disease or related dementias.

“Dementia-Related Behavior Strategies” will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m., April 11, in the chapel at Newton Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E. Seventh.

RSVP by April 9 to Noelle Dickinson at (316) 283-5400 or ndickinson@pmma.org.

The presentation is part of Presbyterian Manor's Just Ask lifelong learning program, which features speakers and topics of interest to seniors and their adult children.

Kansas SBDC recognizes area small businesses

TOPEKA -- The Kansas Small Business Development Center statewide network recognized four southwest Kansas businesses during its 2019 SBDC Small Businesses of the Year awards ceremony in Topeka recently.

Each year the Kansas SBDC recognizes existing, emerging, and exporting Businesses of the Year from the eight Kansas SBDC regional centers. In all, 16 Kansas small businesses were recognized at a ceremony in the Kansas State Capitol rotunda. The companies were selected from more than 2,400 that received Kansas SBDC one-on-one business advising services in 2018.

“The selected businesses were chosen through careful consideration by our Kansas SBDC regional directors and advisors,” said Greg Panichello, Kansas SBDC state director. “Collectively, the Kansas SBDC team believes these 16 small businesses are excellent examples of small businesses that have learned to adapt and succeed in challenging times.”

The businesses recognized from The Hutchinson News circulation areas, including their locations and owners, were:

Existing Businesses of the Year: La Crosse Furniture Co., La Crosse; and Employee-owned Angela’s Wellness Center, Angela Willey, Elkhart.

Emerging Businesses of the Year: Gravity Wellness Center, Kristi Schmitt, Garden City; Triple Threat Ag Services, Allen Lange, Paul Lange, Phillip Lange, and Aaron Lange, Conway Springs.

Hutchinson Regional, Hospice/Homecare and Health-E-Quip receive accreditation

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced it had earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County also earned accreditation from The Joint Commission for Hospice and Home Health, by complying with specific performance standards. They are also now certified in Community Based Palliative Care for their palliative and pulmonary programs.

The three locations for Health-E-Quip -- Hutchinson, McPherson, and Newton -- have all earned their renewal of Home Care accreditation, as well. This is a result of onsite surveys at each facility, where staff validated their compliance with the many standards that apply to home care for patients.

All these organizations are part of the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System and they underwent rigorous, unannounced on-site surveys in November and December.

During those reviews, Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with many standards related to several areas, including emergency management, the environment of care, infection prevention, leadership, medication management, behavioral health care, home care and overall patient care.

The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years and home care organizations since 1988. The accreditation is for three years.

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), said the certifications and accreditations earned by three Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System entities is a reflection on many years of hard work and dedication by the healthcare professionals employed in these health system organizations and the collaborative participation by our medical staff.

Customer service expert coming to Elkhart

ELKHART -- EPICTOUCH, Morton County Chamber and Network Kansas announced Customer Service Expert Lisa Ford will be at the Morton County Civic Center, from 10 a.m. to noon, April 17.

Ford is a speaker with over 20 years of experience presenting to businesses, associations and government. She speaks throughout the United States and internationally on topics of customer service, leadership, team issues and change.

Ford is best known for her work in the areas of customer service. She is the author of the videotape series How to Give Exceptional Customer Service, the No. 1 selling business tapes in the U.S. for over three years.

Her other videos and audiotapes include: Developing a Customer Retention Program, Building a Customer Driven Organization: The Manager's Role and Personal Power. Ford's recent book is Exceptional Customer Service - Going Beyond Good Service to Exceed the Customer's Expectations.

Ford designs content personalized to the audience and issues they face. She has also customized numerous videos for clients to use in their ongoing education efforts.

Her experience includes working with Pfizer, Viacom, Edward Jones, CSX, Kaiser Permanente, Morton's of Chicago, Citgo, American Gas Association, American Diabetes Association and American Veterinary Medical Association.

In 2002, Ford was inducted into the Speakers Hall of Fame by the National Speakers Association. She is one of 140 speakers who has been honored over 30 years. She also serves a Board Member of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at EPICTOUCH, 451 Morton, Elkhart. Call (800) 554-4250 for more information.

A family business, EPICTOUCH has been providing communications service to Elkhart Telephone Company customers since October 1956.