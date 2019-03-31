SOCCER

MUSTANGS WIN TOURNEY TITLE: At Wichita, Salina Central completed a perfect week with a victory over Campus in the championship match of the Wichita South Titan Classic on Saturday.

The Mustangs did not allow a goal in three tournament matches, winning the title match 0-0 after a 2-1 advantage in a penalty kicks shootout. Central and Campus were scoreless after 80 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods. The Mustangs also had a 3-0 win over Emporia in the opening round and a 1-0 semifinal victory over Dodge City.

Now 3-2 on the season, Central has already surpassed their win total for the entire 2018 season.

Sophomore Missy Baker had the deciding penalty kick in the shootout, while freshman goalkeeper Mackenzie Nutter got a save on the last penalty kick attempt by Campus.

Central will be at home Tuesday to face Arkansas City in a 6:15 p.m. contest at Salina Stadium.