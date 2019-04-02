Five Cheney golfers finished among the top 10 individuals as the Cardinals won the Nickerson Invitational on Monday at Crazy Horse Golf Course.

Cheney's Dylan Fruend and Pratt's Zach Vandervroot each shot an 8-over 80 to tie for medalist honors. Other Cardinals high on the leaderboard included Aidan Cole (86, tied for fourth), Harrison Middleton (86, tied for fourth), Connor Stephenson (87, tied for sixth) and Austin Reichmann (89, eighth).

Central Christian's Marshall Walton carded an 85 for third overall while Sterling's Zach Surface posted an 87 for a sixth-place tie. Trinity Catholic's Matthew Labenz registered a 91 for ninth and Sterling's Caden Webb had a 93 for tenth.

Cheney defeated Sterling 339-376 for the team championship.

NICKERSON INVITATIONAL

Monday's Result

At Crazy Horse Golf Course

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Cheney 339, 2. Sterling 376, 3. Pratt 383, 4. Buhler JV 396, 5. Central Christian 401, 6. Pretty Prairie 433, 7. Kingman 445, 8. Larned 452, 9. Nickerson 479, 10. Lyons 508.

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10: 1. (tie) Fruend (C) and Vandervroot (P) 80, 3. Walton (CC) 85, 4. (tie) Cole (C) and Middleton (C) 86, 6. (tie) Stephenson (C) and Surface (S) 87. 8. Reichmann (C) 89, 9. Labenz (TC) 91, 10. Webb (S) 93.

CHENEY (339): Freund 80, Cole 86, Middleton 86, Stephenson 87, Reichmann 89, Cokely 99.

STERLING (376): Surface 87, Webb 93, Schmidt 96, Comley 100, Gilmore 100, Beltz 110.

PRATT (383): Vandervoort 80, Mathes 95, Hoeme 102, Meyers 106.

BUHLER JV (396): Phillips 94, Gover 97, Willm 98, Armbruster 107, Priesser 110, Cooper 134.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (401): Walton 85, Tobias 101, Langlais 106, Allen 109, Ember 111, Hamby 114.

PRETTY PRAIRIE (433): Schrag 98, Brewer 110, Detter 123, Kruse 126.

KINGMAN (445): Jump 98, Ridge 108, Krehbiel 118, Waltner 121.

LARNED (452): Barker 98, Wiede 102, McNett 106, Ayre 113, Wray 135.

NICKERSON (479): Herrell 112, Huddleston 118, Ochs 122, Hayse 127.

LYONS (508): Schwerdtfeger 110, Moreno 118, Bates 131, Steele 149.

TRINITY CATHOLIC (N/A): Labenz 91, Tajchman 102.

Salina Central Invitational

SALINA — Tate Webster shot a 77 to finish runner-up as Hutchinson placed third in the Salina Central Invitational on Monday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Webster came in second, two strokes behind medalist Lukas Freelove (75) of Salina Central. The Salthawks' Tucker Johnson turned in an 85 to finish in a four-way tie for eighth-place in the individual standings.

Other HHS scores included Brock Southern (88, three-way tie for 14th), Luke Winchester (95, two-way tie for 26th), Jake Winchester (97, two-way tie for 28th) and Davis (104, two-way tie for 32nd).

Salina Central had three golfers among the top six en route to defeating Newton 321-326 for the team championship.

SALINA CENTRAL INVITATIONAL

Monday's Result

At Salina Municipal Golf Course

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Salina Central 321, 2. Newton 326, 3. Hutchinson 345, 4. Topeka Seaman 368, 5. Topeka 425. NOTE: Emporia, Hays and Salina South did not have a complete teams.

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10: 1. Freelove (SC) 75, 2. Webster (Hu) 77, 3. Engelken (N) 78, 4. Hawley (SC) 79, 5. Hernandez (N) 80, 6. Weaverling (SC) 81, 7. Lujano (N) 83, 8. (tie) Johnson (Ha), Koontz (N), Hahn (TS) and Rhoades (Hu) 85.

HUTCHINSON (345): Webster 77, Rhoades 85, Southern 88, L. Winchester 95, J. Winchester 97, Davis 104.

Andover Invitational

WICHITA — Andover Central won the championship of the Andover Invitational after placing three golfers among the top 10 individuals.

Cooper Schultz led the Jaguars to the title by shooting an even-par 72 to become the medalist. Peyton Wilson (78, fourth) and Austin Goodrum (84, four-way tie for 10th) also sparked Andover Central.

The Jaguars were three strokes better than Wichita Trinity 320-323.

Buhler (369 strokes) began its season with a seventh-place team finish.

Matt Voth finished in a three-way tie for 26th after firing an 89. The rest of the Crusaders included Trenton Matney (90, three-way tie for 27th), Will Yates (93, two-way tie for 34th), Cordel Hendrickson (97, three-way tie for 39th), Cecil York (97, three-way tie for 39th) and Jackson Berning (99, five-way tie for 44th).

ANDOVER INVITATIONAL

Monday's Result

At Crestview Country Club North

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Andover Central 320, 2. Wichita Trinity 323, 3. Andover 341, 4. Wellington 344, 5. Goddard Eisenhower 356, 6. Wichita Collegiate 367, 7. Buhler 369, 8. Maize 396, 9. Andale 406, 10. Mulvane 416, 11. Valley Center 463.

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10: 1. Schultz (AC) 72, 2. Saffell (W) 75, 3. Vanlandingham (WT) 76, 4. Wilson (AC) 78, 5. Scheufler (WT) 79, 6. Trudor (GE) 80, 7. Sawyer (A) 81, 8. (tie) Ashraf (A) and Gill (W) 82, 10. (tie) Majors (WT), Radley (WT), Goodrum (AC) and Swyers (WT) 84.

BUHLER (369): Voth 89, Matney 90, Yates 93, Hendrickson 97, York 97, Berning 99.

SOFTBALL



Wellington takes twinbill from Buhler



BUHLER — The Crusaders led 1-0 after three innings in the first game before dropping a doubleheader to Wellington 6-1 in Game 1 and 11-0 in five innings in Game 2.

Maggie McLean's RBI grounder drove in Brylea Teufel with the first run of Game 1 in the Crusaders' second at-bat.

Wellington took control with a three-run fourth before scoring a single tally in the sixth and two more runs in the seventh.

Haley Miller (double), Paige Staggs (single), Bella Garcia (single) and McLean (single) all provided hits for Buhler.

Emma Willison took the loss after pitching a complete game. She allowed six earned runs on seven hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

Buhler was on the short end of a five-inning no-hitter in Game 2.

BASEBALL

Crusaders begin season with sweep of Collegiate

BUHLER — The curtain went up on Buhler's baseball season as the Crusaders took a twin-bill from Wichita Collegiate 11-10 in Game 1 and 6-5 in Game 2.

No other information was available at press time.