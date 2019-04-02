Lawrence police were investigating an armed robbery early Tuesday at a north-side gas station.

The holdup was reported about 6:20 a.m. at Wood Oil, 920 North St. in Lawrence.

According to Lawrence police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Rhoads, the victim reported a man pointed what appeared to be a firearm at him and demanded money. The assailant then fled the area south on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber was described as a man wearing a dark mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information may call the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS.