The campaign for U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, announced Monday it raised a record $700,000 during the first three months of 2019 to bring the total in the account to about $1.25 million by the end of March.

The report has not yet been filed with the Federal Election Commission. Candidates and members of Congress have until April 15 to file the quarterly finance report.

“Dr. Marshall takes his job of representing Kansas seriously, and this unprecedented level of support is a direct reflection of the job folks across Kansas believe he’s done for Kansas,” chief advisor Brent Robertson said in a press release.

“I’m absolutely humbled by the confidence and support,” Marshall said in the release. He said he was “locked in” on getting the trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico and Canada and the China trade deals “done for our ag producers back home.”

Marshall was first elected to Congress in 2016. He has said he is seriously looking at the U.S. Senate race in 2020. U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts announced he won't seek re-election in 2020.

Robertson said Marshall is taking it a month at a time, regarding a decision. "The ag economy is taking a beating and these trade deals are front and center for the time being," Robertson said.

The funds in Marshall's Congressional campaign could be transferred to a Senate campaign account if Marshall entered that race.