Since the initial shock at the outcome of the 2016 presidential election – initially felt to some degree by parties in both camps – division, rancor and distrust have increased steadily. Once an outraged participant in the war of words, ideas and internet jousting, I came to the conclusion that if the future of our country was, in fact, my primary concern rather than partisan posturing, seeking some understanding was called for.

The Democratic Party is often referred to as the Big Tent, seeking to appeal to disparate groups: labor, LGBT/women’s/civil rights activists, educators, environmentalists, etc. Critics characterize this as identity politics. Republicans were categorized as supporting what might be considered more abstract ideas: less government interference, lower taxes, a strong defense.

These labels always struck me as overly simplified if not just silly. Doesn’t everyone care about working conditions/pay/benefits? Aren’t all opposed to discrimination? What parent isn’t concerned about their child’s education? Isn’t the assurance of clean air and water a universal ideal? And who doesn’t support fair taxation, the military and as few restrictions on our freedom as is prudent?

So if indeed we have so much in common, what was the appeal to so many that gave us such an unconventional, many would say unlikely, successor to the presidency?

I could understand the attraction from the fabled “1 percent” – the uber-wealthy and corporate leaders of the nation seeking a sympathetic ally in the White House. But despite their status or influence they represented only a tiny portion of the votes needed to prevail.

Whether courted intentionally or not, there was also wide support from usually clandestine groups such as militant extremists, supremacists and conspiracy theorists. Those fringe elements of society have since grown even more vocal in their public advocacy following the election.

Those factions promoted views that the majority could not or would not by choice subscribe to. But watching interviews conducted in rural areas, focus groups held in small towns and even among the throngs that turn out for rallies in the heartland, I see those whose lives I can relate to: farmers, teachers, retirees – ordinary citizens like myself.

A recent segment on PBS’ Amanpour & Company aired an interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about the documentary “One Nation Under Stress.” The neurosurgeon discussed the quandary as to why the United States that spends more on health care than the rest of the developed world, has for three years experienced a decrease in life expectancy. Such a decline had not been seen in a century, since World War I and the worldwide flu epidemic. This trend affected primarily white, working-class individuals.

The film addressed the inordinate stresses above and beyond normal concerns regarding finances, security, health or a child’s future. Researchers noted deteriorating expectations of support from traditional social support systems or a strong sense of community that less affluent nations continue to promote and nurture. They cited the increase in destructive behaviors - addiction to alcohol or opiates along with poor lifestyle choices like unhealthy diet, lack of exercise/sleep – that contribute to early deaths.

A fascinating study by scientists revealed the negative impact of perceived inequity on primates. As described in the film, “subjects were taught to hand over pebbles in exchange for cucumber slices. They were happy with this deal. Then the researcher randomly offered one monkey — in sight of a second — an even better deal: a grape for a pebble. Monkeys love grapes, so this fellow was thrilled. The researcher then returned to the second monkey but presented just a cucumber for the pebble. Now, this offer was insulting. In some cases, the monkey would throw the cucumber back at the primatologist in disgust.”

The clip showed the offended monkey pounding on the table, reacting vocally and shaking his cage in protest deeply affected by the treatment. Stress levels in the subjects skyrocketed. Over time, scans showed disruption in areas of the brain associated with reasoning and making rational choices.

We have all observed or experienced unfair treatment at school, at work, in society; inequities that can be soul crushing. In that context, I found I could relate to the motivation behind others political choices. I had supported Barak Obama in the belief that his administration would address issues of inequality and societal inequities. Weren’t those who supported Donald Trump similarly reacting to his stated concerns over a society in a state of flux, challenging cherished beliefs and institutions which others seemed to ignore? Candidate Trump succeeded in making a connection with that anxiety, those fears, with assurance that he “got it” and could be the non-traditional answer to those traditional aspirations.

While I continue to question the wisdom behind that decision, I’m growing closer to understanding rather than condemning those who made that decision.

