Look for cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s on Wednesday in Topeka.

A chance for showers enters teh picture Wednesday night and continues Thursday, when highs should be around 63 degrees.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

• Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.