Ryan Creadick of Camarillo, CA has been selected as the new principal at Liberty Mid School, succeeding Tony Helfrich who will assume leadership of Pratt USD 382 upon the retirement of Superintendent Suzan Patton this summer.

A 2006 graduate of Kansas State University, Manhattan, with a bachelor degree in life sciences, Creadick earned his Masters Degree from Azusa Pacific University and his administrative licensure from California State University, Channel Islands.

After teaching life sciences and physical education for eight years, Creadick began his administrative career as Dean of Los Primeros School of Sciences and Arts, where he has most recently been serving as principal.

“USD 382 is very fortunate to attract a high caliber candidate like Ryan,” Patton said. “He will be an excellent leader for Liberty. I’m pleased he and his family want to live in Pratt and raise their family in a small community.”

“Ryan is very experienced in working with a multi-tiered system of supports, working with teachers in professional learning communities, and developing curriculum for career and technology pathways,” Patton said.

Creadick’s wife, Jessica (nee Giefer) grew up in the Kingman area, graduating from Kingman High School in 2002. Matriculating to the University of Kansas, Lawrence, she earned her nursing degree in 2006.

The couple has three children—daughters, Taylor, age nine, and Madilynn, age seven, and four-year-old son Liam.

“My family and I are ecstatic to become part of the Pratt community and I’m looking forward with enthusiasm to work with staff and students at Liberty to continue and expand upon Liberty’s standard of excellence,” Creadick said.

Creadick’s official start date is July 31.



