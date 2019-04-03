HUTCHINSON — Dawson Linder and three Hutchinson relievers combined to pitch a four-hitter as the Blue Dragons defeated Redlands 6-1 on Tuesday at Hobart-Detter Field.

Linder worked the first five innings for the victory, allowing an earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Joshua Detweiler's fourth-inning solo home run was the only tally against Linder.

Max McGuire's two-out RBI single in the first inning handed HCC a 1-0 lead until Detweiler's round-tripper tied the score at 1.

Ryan Moritz gave Hutchinson a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, when his two-out RBI single drove in Zach Baxley.

The Blue Dragons took a 6-1 lead in the seventh on three consecutive two-out RBI singles from Dylan Nedved, McGuire and Baxley. McGuire scored HCC's final run on a steal of home.

Hutchinson's Cade Fenton (two innings, five strikeouts), Zach Firmature (one inning) and Ethan Peterson (one inning, two strikeouts) combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief.

Schmidt named Jayhawk Baseball Player of the Week

Hutchinson freshman designated hitter Zane Schmidt was named the Jayhawk Conference Baseball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 freshman from Kearney, Neb., tied a Blue Dragon single-game record and hit a walk-off home run with one swing of the bat. Schmidt hit his third home run of the game, a two-run walk-off winner to help Hutchinson defeat Garden City 8-7 in Game 1 of its four-game series last Thursday.

Schmidt was 3-for-5 with six RBIs and three runs scored. Schmidt tied Michael Hellman’s single-game record with three homers in one game. His six RBIs tied for fifth most in a single game.

Schmidt hit four home runs in the series and drove in eight while hitting .400 (8-for-20).

Schmidt is the second Blue Dragon to earn conference player of the week honors, joining second baseball Logan Sartori, who won the award in Week 2.

Schmidt is now eligible for NJCAA National Player of the Week honors. That award will be announced today.

HUTCHINSON 6, REDLANDS 1

Redlands;000;100;000;—;1;4;1

Hutchinson;100;100;40x;—;6;11;0

REDLANDS (10-15): Detweiler 1-for-3, R, RBI; Cooper 1-for-3; Tate 1-for-4; Matchus 1-for-4.

HUTCHINSON (20-13): Sartori 1-for-2, R; Schmidt 1-for-2, 2 R; Nedved 1-for-3, R, RBI; McGuire 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Baxley 3-for-4, R, RBI; Moritz 3-for-4.

2B: Schmidt. 3B: Moritz. HR: Detweiler.

PITCHING (IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB): WP: Linder (5-3-1-1-5-2). LP: Lorg (2-3-1-1-0-1).