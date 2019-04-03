I think if there were one food that seems a requirement to consume on vacation, it would be ice cream. Think about it: You can be anywhere, then eat a bowl of ice cream, and suddenly it becomes vacation.

Yes, that basically means Brian and I live our life on holiday. It’s not a bad place to be.

The trip we took over the last two weeks was for the express purpose of visiting people that are important to us, and we did quite well. I think we saw one million people, and exchanged an equal number of hugs in the process.

Even though we had to balance taking things easy for Brian’s sake with a fairly full schedule of reconnecting with people, it felt a lot like vacation — especially when you take into consideration the amount of ice cream we ate.

We were in Ohio for two hours before we had ice cream. My parents took now and then to a Columbus-based shop whose recipe book is the basis of most of my technique and inspiration, offering a smorgasbord of creative flavors right down my alley. I had a scoop of spicy coconut peanut ice cream this time!

I was thinking it took us a whole day in the Alabama segment of our trip before we were passing ice cream around the family table, but actually, no, we had ice cream cones at my cousins’ house late the night we drove in.

And then we pulled into Brian’s aunt and uncle’s house in Florida just in time for lunch on the final leg of our tri-state journey. What do you know — we had ice cream for dessert.

This is where it got really excessive, though.

They recently began operating a creamery and are now producing hundreds of gallons of ice cream weekly. We’ve received pictures of various experiments every now and then, so it seemed high time we did our part to assist in the research and development side (i.e., tasting as many flavors as possible).

Just to be nice, you know.

I lost track of how many sample cups we tried, but it’s safe to say we were well into double digits after only two and a half days there. It’s exactly my style of eating: trying a little of this and a little of that and that and that.

It was also exactly my style of eating to gather excitedly around the table in camaraderie and creaminess.

Some people might describe themselves as social drinkers, but as for me, I’m a social eater — especially in regards to ice cream. That’s just the way it’s best.

So now Brian and I have returned home to Kansas, having enjoyed a marvelous trip. We were reminded yet again how deeply grateful we are for amazing support and community all around, from family and friends and people we don’t even know.

And oh look, the very next day I made ice cream. With a life as good as this, basically every day is vacation.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com.