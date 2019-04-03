Topeka is looking for a new city flag.

And one of three finalist designs — Design A — looks somewhat like Hutchinson’s city flag.

Does that raise a red flag in Hutchinson?

“I think someone is stealing a design from Hutchinson. That looks like a pretty close match,” responded State Rep. Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson, in an email Tuesday.

But Probst added a smiley face at the end of his sentence.

Hutchinson Mayor David Inskeep refrained from taking umbrage.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Inskeep said.

That line, by the way, is not original.

“It’s a little bit surreal in some ways,” said Jason Depew, visitation coordinator for BrightHouse, whose design was selected last year for Hutchinson’s flag.

Was he irked?

Depew chuckled. “No, it’s great,” he said.

He noted some distinctions.

Depew put an eight-point star in his design. A star on a compass has eight points, and that feature also evolved from the theme of Hutchinson’s centrality. The Topeka design has a nine-petal sunflower, with a green arrow among the petals pointing to a small five-point star designating Topeka’s northeast location.

If it’s basic enough, it’s really hard to have unique symbolism in a flag, Depew said.

The color schemes are similar, and both the Hutchinson flag and proposed Topeka flag incorporate a vertical striping motif.

Forge, a young professionals group that is one of the organizations in Greater Topeka Partnership, spearheaded the Topeka flag redesign project. The city's current flag contains the city seal. Color guidelines in Topeka called for gold, blue and green, with the option of white.

Hutchinson didn't have specific color guidelines, and while Depew’s flag uses Hutchinson High School’s Salthawk colors of blue and gold, that was “kind of an accident,” said the Haven High School graduate.

Depew placed a white section on one edge of the flag, and he’s heard that creates some “printing issues.” He observed that the Topeka design also has a white edge on the same side.

“I don’t think I would change it,” Depew said of the white edge in his design. White symbolizes Hutchinson’s salt industry; gold symbolizes agriculture, and blue is for blue skies.

In Topeka, anyone in the community could submit a design, according to Matt Lara, public relations manager for Greater Topeka Partnership. Four contenders were chosen, and they were put out for public comment, Lara said. Those four designs and the public input were given to a firm that employs professional graphic designers. Lara declined to name the graphic design agency. The designers produced the three finalists in the running for Topeka’s new flag.

“I can see that it’s similar in certain aspects,” Lara said of the Hutchinson flag and the Topeka finalist, but he said he also saw differences.

The Topeka Flag Redesign Initiative invites voting at topekaflag.com or by texting (785) 425-4393. “Which flag is your choice for the new city of Topeka flag?” the voice asks, and the voter enters a number for “A,” “B” or “C.” Voting continues through April 9.