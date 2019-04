Traffic was slowed early Thursday after a two-vehicle crash in west Topeka.

Emergency crews were sent around 6:20 a.m. to the 200 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard, where the crash occurred at the entrance to the Pines Apartments parking lot.

Traffic was being diverted onto other streets as crews responded to the scene, which was just south of Interstate 70.

There was no immediate reports on injuries.

