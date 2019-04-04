Frustrated by the court’s rulings and alleging collusion by prosecutors and the court, the Hutchinson man defending himself in a Reno County murder trial refused to answer the judge’s questions Thursday morning.

District Judge Trish Rose then ordered defendant Brennan Trass removed from representing himself and directed his standby attorney to step in as the ninth day of trial began.

Trass then asked to be removed from the courtroom altogether.

After a short recess to allow Salina attorney Bobby Hiebert to review the case, jurors were brought in and Heibert immediately rested for the defense.

Rose instructed the 14-member jury to return after lunch for instruction and closing argument.

In a hearing that began about 8:30 a.m., before the jury was scheduled to arrive, Rose ruled Trass could not introduce police videos that had not been reviewed and “properly redacted.”

Trass had moved for a mistrial earlier in the case after statements he made during a police interview about a prior conviction for a sex crime, which should have been redacted, were discovered in a transcript of the videotape jurors were viewing.

In his opening argument Tuesday, Trass said he’d show police actions in how they responded to the injured man contributed to the death of Jose Morales – who Trass admitted he shot, though claiming self-defense.

The defendant also advised jurors he’d show police broke the chain of custody in handling evidence in the case and then lied about it.

On Wednesday, which also began with Trass asking for a mistrial over photos he alleged were missing showing the contents of a purse and backpack in the house, the jury watched four videos – most of which had previously been played – and listened to an audio interview between police and witness Whitney Cooper.

Trass on Thursday wanted to introduce copies of un-redacted videos he’d received as discovery. Rose said no, and then said she’d not delay the proceedings while the videos were redacted.

Trass then made his allegations of collusion, sat down at the defense table and turned his back to the court. He then refused to answer Rose on whether he intended to testify.

Prior to bringing the jury in, Rose put on the record the role Hiebert had been playing during the trial and the fact he’d been appointed to represent Trass and had been preparing for trial several months before Trass asked to fire him. Hiebert was the 10th attorney appointed in the case.

“I was present each day when the court convened and during the course of the proceedings have been consulting with Mr. Trass at his request,” Hiebert confirmed.

Rose then advised the jurors Hiebert was taking over the case and for them not to consider the fact Trass was no longer in the courtroom in their deliberations.