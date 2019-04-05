A veil of fog enshrouded much of northeast Kansas Friday morning, as the National Weather Service had the area under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

A statement posted on the website of the weather service's Topeka office encouraged drivers to use their fog lights, if their vehicles were equipped with them, and to avoid using high beams in low visibility conditions.

"Drive with extra caution and allow extra time to get to work this morning!" the statement added.

The weather service predicted Friday would bring a high temperature around 70 degrees to Topeka, with partly sunny skies and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night's forecast calls for a low near 51, with partly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A 50 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Saturday, with a high temperature around 72, mostly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

• A 50 percent chance of rain Saturday night, with a low near 56, cloudy skies and winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

• A 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, with a high around 70 and mostly cloudy skies.

• A 20 percent chance of rain Sunday night, with a low near 47 and partly cloudy skies.

• A high around 73 Monday, with sunny skies.

• A low near 51 Monday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high around 73 Tuesday, with sunny skies.

• A low near 56 Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A high around 73 Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance of rain.

• A 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday night, with a low around 42 and mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 55 Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies.