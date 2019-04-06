PREP SOFTBALL

Heart of America

Sedgwick 19, Bennington 4

Sedgwick 20, Bennington 6

BENNINGTON — The Sedgwick Cardinal softball team went on the road to claim a pair of Heart of America League wins over Bennington.

Sedgwick won 19-4 and 20-6.

The first game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Down 3-0, Sedgwick scored eight runs in the third, five in the fourth and six in the fifth innings.

Melissa Juhnke went three for five hitting with seven RBIs. Brianne Catlin and Kami Matson each drove in four. Paige Brown drove in two runs.

Taylinn Lacey went the distance pitching, striking out four.

In the second game, Sedgwick scored in every inning but the fourth, putting things away with seven runs in the seventh.

Lacey, Catlin and Taylor Atwill drove in three runs each. Lacey hit a home run. Atwill had four hits. Juhnke, Brown and Matson drove in two runs each.

Lacey struck out five in the second game.

Sedgwick is 3-1 and plays at 3 p.m. Monday at Remington in a make-up of an earlier rainout.

First game

Sedgwick;008;56;—19;15;3

Bennington;210;10;—4;9;1

Lacey (W) and n/a; Shea (L), Thompson 3 and n/a.

Second game

Sedgwick;234;031;7—20;22;0

Bennington;003;012;0;—6;11;0

Lacey (W) and n/a; Thompson (L), Shea 6 and n/a. HR — S: Lacey.

PREP BASEBALL

Heart of America

Moundridge 6, Ell-Saline 5

Ell-Saline 14, Moundridge 9

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge High School baseball team split a Heart of America League twinbill against Ell-Saline.

The Wildcats won the opener 6-5. Ell-Saline won the nightcap 14-9.

In the first game, Moundridge scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to get the win. Ell-Saline led 5-3 after three innings. Moundridge scored two runs in the fifth.

John Schlosser went two for four hitting with an RBI. Collin Kohl and Wyatt Falco each drove in a run.

Schlosser pitched 4.2 innings of relief for the win, allowing a hit, four walks and five strikeouts. Kohl struck out two in 2.1 innings.

Moundridge led 7-2 after five innings, but the Cardinals exploded for 12 runs in the top of the sixth.

Kohl and Falco each went three for four hitting with two RBIs for Moundridge.

The Wildcats used six pitchers with Corbin Unruh taking the loss.

Moundridge is 3-1 and hosts Oxford at 4 p.m. Monday.

First game

Ell-Sal.;032;000;0;—5;4;3

Moundridge;003;021;x;—6;6;2

Ell-Saline battery n/a; Kohl, Schlosser (W) and n/a.

Second game

Ell-Sal;010;01(12);0;—14;7;1

Moundridge;060;01( 2);0;—9;10;2

Ell-Saline battery n/a; Lintecum, Falco 4, Unruh (L) 6, Creed 6, Schlosser 6, Hazelton 6 and n/a.