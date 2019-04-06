National Library Week begins Sunday.

And the director of the Leavenworth Public Library hopes the week can increase awareness about what the local library does.

Matthew Nojonen said the library’s role in the community has changed over the years. He said the library continues to provide access to books. But it offers other services as well.

“We provide a lot of technology,” he said. “We provide access to technology. We provide access to a lot of online content.”

To help celebrate National Library Week, the Leavenworth Public Library will host a free concert by musician Billy Kemp.

According to the library’s website, Kemp’s music is a blend of folk, bluegrass, rock and blues.

The concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the library, 417 Spruce St.

Also in celebration of National Library Week, the Leavenworth Public Library will be hosting a program called “Twain for Twainiacs” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The program will feature Ken Church’s portrayal of Mark Twain, according to Nojenen.

The Basehor Community Library, 1400 158th St., will be having a scavenger hunt for families throughout National Library Week. The library also will have two guessing games for adults as well as snacks during the week, according to Director Diana Weaver.

This weekend, the Friends of the Lansing Community Library is having its annual book sale. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lansing Activity Center, 108 S. Second St.

