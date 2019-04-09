From culinary delights to diverse music to eclectic visual arts, everyone has their own specific reason for attending the Smoky Hill River Festival each year.

The most common reason heard by Brad Anderson is the festival is a "community celebration."

"It's a chance each year to come together as a community," said Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, which oversees the festival. "It's full of energy, full of surprises, and a wonderful way for the community to connect in exciting ways."

The 2019 Smoky Hill River Festival, which takes place this year from June 13-16 at Oakdale Park, continues that trend with more than 50 performing groups from nine states filling four stages with roots music, international folk, rock, rhythm and blues, gypsy jazz and hip-hop.

There also will be children's acts, roving entertainers, intricate art installations, 36 diverse food vendors and more than 130 artists and craftspeople in the Fine Art & Craft Show, including 47 artists debuting their work at the festival.

Then there's the event that kicks everything off May 31 — the annual Festival Medallion Quest, which this year has been tweaked and revamped to include more clues and prizes.

"We're already planning for 2020," Anderson said during a press conference Tuesday morning at the Smoky Hill Museum announcing this year's River Festival events. "It takes about a year to prepare for this, so if there's something we can't do this year, we'll put it down for next year."

Buttons for this year's festival are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate; children age 11 and under are admitted free. Buttons go on sale May 1 at Salina Arts & Humanities, 211 W. Iron, all Dillons and Casey's stores, at Tony's Pizza Events Center and about 25 other locations in Salina and 20 other Kansas cities.

Anderson said about 43 percent of revenue for the festival comes from button sales.

Complete information about this year's Smoky Hill River Festival can be found at riverfestival.com.

Entertainment line-up

This year's Smoky Hill River Festival headliners on the Eric Stein Stage include:

• Lost Wax (8:30 p.m. June 14) — A Kansas City, Mo.-based party band known for musical mashups that blend six decades of rock, pop, hip hop and rhythm and blues.

• Larkin Poe (8:30 p.m. June 15) — Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sister duo who create their own brand of soulful roots rock flavored by their Southern heritage.

• Joe's Pet Project (3:30 p.m. June 16) — Salina-based band known for its diverse original music and eclectic covers features Salina South High grads Nathan Tysen on vocals, Ryan McCall on keyboards, John Hobson on guitar, Jason Hammond on bass and Lance Gilchrist on drums.

Other festival acts will include the Amado Espinoza Trio, a folk rock group from Kansas City, Mo.; Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, a Wichita-based progressive roots rock band; Jessica Fichot, a Los Angeles-based performer who blends gypsy jazz, 1940s Chinese swing and international folk; Mike Stansberry & The Romance, a nine-piece rock band based in Oklahoma City; Calibre Pesado, a Salina-based band that mixes musical influences from their Mexican heritage; and Post Oak Union, a Salina-based rock and blues quartet.

Past acts returning to the festival include Joseph Vincelli, a Dallas-based saxophonist and flautist; Papa Green Shoes, a modern blues, soul, funk and rock band based in Springfield, Mo.; Victor & Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra, a Kansas City, Mo.-based duo who play vintage instruments with a modern sensibility; and Salina's own Everyday Lights, a folk, jazz and Americana band.

The festival begins June 13 with the popular Festival Jam, featuring up to 16 local and regional bands of all musical genres who perform 15 minute sets on the Eric Stein Stage. The more experimental Bravo Stage will showcase area and regional musicians, as well as poets and spoken word artists, throughout the weekend.

Then there's the perennial Big Band Dance, featuring the Bobby Lane Orchestra with a special performance by Salina's Tamara Howe School of Dance and a swing dance lesson from Salina instructor Sondra Crank, which takes place June 14 at Tony's Pizza Events Center. Admission is by festival button.

Fine arts and food

This year, the newly named Smoky Hill River Festival Fine Art & Craft Show will feature more than 130 artists from 26 states, including 47 artists debuting at the festival.

Grace Peterson, the festival's visual arts coordinator, said two new awards are being presented this year in addition to traditional merit awards. The first is the Marie Chapman Award, named after a Salina woman for her many years of leadership and service to the festival. A ribbon and a $700 prize will be given to an artist who specifically works in a craft medium.

Children between the ages of 5 and 14 will be invited to participate in the Kid's Choice Award, to be given to the artist who receives the most votes. Ballots will be available at the information tents at the Art Show, as well as the First Treasures tent.

About 36 food vendors will be selling their menu items at this year's festival. Joining the Indian tacos, funnel cakes, kettle corn, veggie noodle bowls, jumbo corndogs and frozen cheesecakes on a stick will be new items such as buffalo burgers, BBQ pork kabobs, steak fajitas, chicken bacon ranch philly sandwiches, milkshakes, pancakes on a stick and a savory French pastry called a Gougéres.

Twist in Medallion Quest

This year's biggest change comes to the annual Festival Medallion Quest, now in its 11th year. As the quest evolved, Peterson said, so did the quest to add a new twist to it.

"We spent a year looking at different ways to play this game," she said. "We came up with some really great tweaks I think people will like, with multiple layers. We also wanted to engage kids more."

This year's quest has three layers: during the first layer, six separate clues will be revealed one at a time between 7 p.m. May 31 during the Festival Friday Night Live concert at the Salina Innovation Foundation, followed by five more clues revealed between June 1-3. Each of these clues lead to an object called at Token. Once found, the Token can be exchanged for a prize.

Prizes will include reserved seating packages, the opportunity to blow the opening horn for one day of the festival and $200 in Art Show gift certificates. The Medallion grand prize package will include $1,000 in cash, $1,000 in Festival Art Show gift certificates, shirts, buttons and a VIP parking pass, courtesy of Salinan Brandon Ebert and BE Wealth, a Salina financial planning organization.

As each Token is found and a prize claimed, a visual puzzle will be revealed to the public until six puzzles are revealed.

The final layer of the quest begins once all six puzzles are solved and the answers arranged in a specific order to reveal the final clue that leads to the Medallion.

All quest clues and visual puzzles will be posted on the new Festival Medallion Quest website, festivalmedallionquest.com, as well as posted outside the Eighth Street entrance to Salina Arts & Humanities, 211 W. Iron.